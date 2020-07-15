COVID-19: Arsikere MLA’s wife tests positive

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda’s wife has been tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA and his staff have been quarantined.

Mr. Gowda told the media here on Tuesday that all his family members and his staff had given samples for the COVID-19 test. “Except for my wife, everybody tested negative. My wife and I gave our samples again just to confirm. Again, she tested positive and my sample tested negative. Now, she has been admitted to COVID-19 hospital in Hassan,” he said.

The MLA said his wife had no symptoms and he was confident that she would recover soon. He also appealed to people of his constituency not to come to his house to meet him for another week. “I will be available for my people over the phone. I appeal to them to call me and I will respond to all their issues,” he said.