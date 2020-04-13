COVID-19 | Area sealed as Vijayapura city reports six cases

Just when the district was about to complete the first phase of the lockdown period in two days, Vijayapura city recorded six COVID-19 positive cases in a single day.

According to a health bulletin, five persons of a family and a woman were confirmed for being coronavirus positive on Sunday.

Giving this information here, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that efforts are under way to trace the contacts of these patients.

However, prima facie, he said that a 60-year-old woman was in contact with a person in Maharashtra. “The source of contact of the other five members of the family is being traced,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the police and health officials are investigating the case to track down her source of infection.

Among these five, there are three children aged 10, 12 and 13, respectively. A 20-year-old female and a 49-year-old male are also among the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, he said that the aged woman is suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and she is stable in the isolation ward of the designated hospital, along with other COVID-19 positive patients.

Following the confirmation, the entire area coming under Gol Gumbaz Police limits has been completely sealed with no person being allowed to move out or move in.

Mr. Patil said that the residents have been directed to stay indoors and not venture out for any reason.

“The city corporation will take care of their daily needs. The residents will have to call up particular contact numbers for vegetables, ration or health-related issues. The corporation staff will make necessary arrangements,” he said.

The numbers are Ph: 9886745505, 8867562516 and 9845768889.

The police, to ensure that people stay indoors in the sealed areas, are using drones to monitor the situation.