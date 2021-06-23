COVID-19 appropriate behaviour essential for children

Officials told not to be complacent in the wake of easing of restrictions

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that considering the possibility of children being vulnerable to a possible third wave of the pandemic, there is a need for sensitising children on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Speaking at a review meeting on preparedness of the administration to face a possible third wave in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Shettar asked the authorities concerned not to be complacent as the district had been unlocked now owing to drop in COVID-19 positivity rate.

Emphasising the need to continue the fight against the pandemic, the Minister said that steps to mitigate malnutrition by providing nutritious food to children should be continued. Dharwad district has 1.44 lakh children who are aged less than six years and 3.36 lakh children in the six-16 age group.

Mr. Shettar said that the while children orphaned by the pandemic are being taken care of by the government, it is equally important to fight a possible third wave, which is likely to affect children as per experts.

During the meeting, senior paediatrician Rajan Deshpande emphasised the need for ensuring inoculation of teachers and parents so as to prevent the spread of the infection from them to children. Pointing out that there is a shortage of paediatricians, he asked the government to provide training to junior doctors and nurses to treat children who may be infected.

Dr. Deshpande suggested setting up of helplines and roping in the services of Home Science, College of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, to supply nutritious food kits to children.

Several other paediatricians gave suggestions to the authorities on various aspects. But most of them advised the officials not to reopen primary and secondary schools in a hurry.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and others were present.