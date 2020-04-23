COVID-19: Another woman dies in DK

A 75-year-old woman from Bantwal who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Mangaluru on Thursday. She was also undergoing treatment for stroke.

It is the second COVID-19 death reported in the coastal belt.

The woman was a relative of the 50-year-old woman, also from Bantwal, who died due to COVID-19 and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) at the Government Wenlock Hospital on April 19.

The 75-year-old woman was undergoing treatment for stroke at a private hospital in the city since March 18. She had been shifted to the intensive care unit of the Government Wenlock Hospital on April 22. She tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, the First Neuro Hospital in the city where the 75-year-old woman was being treated before shifting her to the Wenlock Hospital has been declared as the Supervised Isolation Centre. The areas surrounding the hospital have been declared as active containment zone by identifying the borders. It comprises two houses and five shops with a population of 16. The buffer zone has also been declared with 41,900 houses, 1,808 offices and shops with a population of 1.82 lakh.

The district had three active cases till Thursday.