COVID-19: Active cases touch 271; TPR crosses 5% in Karnataka

December 23, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

With 104 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, active cases in Karnataka touched 271 on Saturday.

Although Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that 5,000 COVID-19 tests would be conducted daily from Saturday, only 1,752 tests were done in the last 24 hours, of which 1,195 were RT-PCR tests. With this, the State’s test positivity rate (TPR) touched 5.93%.

Of the 271 active patients, 13 are getting treated in hospitals of which six are in ICUs. Over 86% of the total active cases are in Bengaluru. As many as eight patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

COVID-19 facilities

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday inspected COVID-19 preparedness in hospitals attached to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

Visiting the dedicated wards set up in the two institutes, the Minister directed the doctors and other staff to be prepared to handle the situation in the event of a surge. “Do not prepare for the war after it begins. Keep everything ready beforehand. Ensure that the lapses that occurred in the past are not repeated,” he said.