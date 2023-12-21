COVID-19: Active cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark after months

December 21, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

After nearly 10 months, active cases in Karnataka crossed the 100 mark on Thursday. With 24 new cases, the total number of positive patients in the State touched 40,89,174 and active cases reached 105.

Bengaluru continues to be the hotspot of COVID-19 in the State with over 88% of the total active cases from the city. As many as 1,540 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, of which 23 tested positive.

As many as 2,263 tests were done on Thursday and the test positivity rate stood at 1.06%. Of the 105 active cases, 20 patients have been hospitalised with nine in ICU.

Don’t panic: CM

Chief Minister, who announced a Cabinet sub-committee to monitor COVID-19 management, appealed to people not to panic. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who turned up in a mask himself, said it was advisable for all, especially the elderly and those with co-morbidities, to take precautions. “People should compulsorily mask up in crowded places and indoor gatherings. This is in the interests of people’s own health,” he said.

He added that genome sequencing of samples of those who have died, those with co-morbidities, those with a history of foreign travel would be done in the event of a surge reported from a cluster or a particular region.

