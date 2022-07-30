COVID-19: Active cases breach 10,000 mark after over five months in Karnataka

July 30, 2022 21:06 IST

With 1,886 new infections reported in the State on Saturday, active COVID-19 cases again breached the 10,000 mark after a gap of over five months.

The number of active cases in the third wave in Karnataka fell below the 50,000 mark on February 11 and further below the 10,000 mark on February 23 after hitting a peak of 3,62,487 cases on January 24. From March 20, active cases fell below 2,000 and were hovering around 1,800 till April 4 when the number further plummeted to 1,500.

Subsequently, active cases started rising but remained within 2,000 till May 30. With new cases also seeing a jump from within 200 till May end to around 2,000 now, active cases are increasing by the day.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases rose to 40,05,671. The day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 5.82% and the weekly TPR touched 5.97%. Of the 1,886 new cases, 1,342 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll touched 40,102. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,242 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,55,018. Active cases stood at 10,509 on Saturday.

As many as 32,379 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 23,348 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,77,68,601.