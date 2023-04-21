COVID-19: 700 testing target fixed for Mysuru

April 21, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst COVID-19 spike in some States, prompting the Centre to issue guidelines on containing the pandemic, the testing for COVID-19 has seen a rise in Mysuru which has been given a target to test 700 patients daily.

Symptomatic cases like patients with cold, cough and fever are being subjected to the RT-PCR tests at the taluk hospitals, and district hospital here. No tests are done in PHCs.

District Health Officer K.H .Prasad said, “We have been given a target to carry out 700 tests in the district. Only influenza-type cases, those with acute illnesses and people coming to the hospitals with cold and other symptoms are being subjected to the tests. Only those with symptoms are advised for the tests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the positivity rate in Mysuru is not worrying and the severity of the cases is less with a very few hospitalisations reported.

As on April 20, Mysuru has 43 active cases, including 32 in home isolation. While two are admitted in government hospitals, nine are in private hospitals.

Dr. Prasad said the active case load was from January 2023 to April 18.

As per a health bulletin here, 367 patients had tested positive since January and three deaths had occurred in the same period. The number of discharges was 327.

Since January, 17,242 samples have been tested. On April 20, 541 tests were done and the number of persons tested positive was 4, it said.