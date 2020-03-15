COVID-19: 45-year-old woman tests positive

A 45-year-old woman in Kalaburagi, who was in direct contact with the 76-year-old man who died of COVID-19 in the district, tested positive on Sunday.

With this, the toll of infected persons in the State has risen to seven, including the victim.

According to Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, four people, including a five-year-old and a staff nurse, who were in direct contact with the 76-year-old victim, were kept in quarantine at the ESIC Medical Complex on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city as they developed symptoms of COVID-19. Their throat swab and blood samples were subsequently sent to the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru. Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu, on Saturday night, said that three of the four have tested negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Sharat has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning all public and private events that could attract large number of people.