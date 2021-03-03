COVID-19: 437 new cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 437 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,52,037. Of these, 282 cases are Bengaluru Urban alone. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 12,343. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 309 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,33,730. Of the remaining 5,945 active patients, 116 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.60%.

As many as 64,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 58,898 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,89,21,149.