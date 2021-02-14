COVID-19: 419 new cases, four deaths

The State on Saturday reported 419 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,44,856. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,263. This is apart from the 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.
Discharged
As many as 430 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,26,664.
Of the remaining 5,910 active patients, 135 are being monitored in ICUs across the State. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.95%.
Testing
As many as 66,050 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 62,203 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,78,95,155.
