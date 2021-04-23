COVID-19: 37 pvt. hospitals set aside 1,597 beds for patients

68 ICU beds are available amid the alarming peak in virus cases in Mysuru

Amidst the boom in COVID-19 infections in Mysuru and the big jump in demand for beds for patients, the district administration had asked the private hospitals to set aside 50 percent of their beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients as preparedness for combating the resurgent pandemic in the days ahead.

Accordingly, 37 hospitals, including large, medium and smaller-sized hospitals, in Mysuru city have allotted 50 per cent beds each in their facilities, giving details to the district administration on the type of beds they had reserved based on the nature of treatment of patients.

The private hospitals’ move has brought a little relief to the district authorities with a sudden spike in demand for beds and the beds occupied in the district hospital by COVID-19 patients exceeding its bed strength. As on Thursday, the active case tally stands at 4,988.

However, not many ICU beds are available since the total number of beds available with 37 hospitals was less than 200. Among the allocated 94 beds, only 68 ICU beds are left vacant (as on Thursday).

The administration of the State-run K.R. Hospital in Mysuru is busy arranging more number of beds as Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar, on observing the worrying situation in Mysuru, told the hospital to get 1,000 beds ready by next week.

The private hospitals have set aside 1,597 beds which is 50 per cent of their bed strength, for COVID-19 treatment, according to beds details made available by the administration.

It has to be seen how long the existing ICU beds in private hospitals last going by the surging daily count. Out of 176 ICU beds, the private hospitals have reserved 94 beds for COVID-19 patients and the rest for non-COVID-19 patients.

The total number of beds in 37 identified private hospitals and nursing homes was 3,106, including 1,778 normal beds, 122 high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) beds, 936 oxygenated beds, 129 ventilator beds and 176 ICU beds.

Among the available beds, 1,597 beds had been reserved for COVID-19 treatment and this includes 930 normal beds, 62 HFNO beds, 453 oxygenated beds, 58 ventilator beds and 94 ICU beds.

As per the bed availability details provided on Thursday evening, 1,461 beds are vacant which includes 50 HFNO beds, 453 oxygenated beds, 46 ventilator beds, 68 ICU beds and 844 normal beds.

However, in the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 1,762 patients are isolated in dedicated private COVID-19 hospitals, and 1,298 patients isolated in dedicated private COVID-19 Healthcare Centres. As many as 1,154 are under home isolation. The vacant bed details in private hospitals and the details on patients currently admitted in these hospitals doesn’t match. The administration has to clarify on the total beds’ accessibility.