COVID-19: 35 new cases reported in DK, Udupi

With 28 new COVID-19 cases and 19 patients discharged, the active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday stood at 313. A fine of ₹31.67 lakh has been collected so far from 30,476 cases of not wearing masks, the district administration said.
In Udupi, seven new cases were reported and seven patients discharged on Saturday. The active cases in district stood at 48. A fine of ₹23.17 lakh has so far been collected from 21,585 cases of not wearing masks and violation of social distance norms, the Udupi district administration said.
As many as 1,426 of the 5,944 health workers received COVID-19 vaccine jab during the 46 vaccination sessions in Dakshina Kanada, while 1,568 of the 4,530 health workers received the jab during the 39 vaccination sessions held in Udupi on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath