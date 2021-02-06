COVID-19: 35 new cases reported in DK, Udupi

With 28 new COVID-19 cases and 19 patients discharged, the active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday stood at 313. A fine of ₹31.67 lakh has been collected so far from 30,476 cases of not wearing masks, the district administration said.

In Udupi, seven new cases were reported and seven patients discharged on Saturday. The active cases in district stood at 48. A fine of ₹23.17 lakh has so far been collected from 21,585 cases of not wearing masks and violation of social distance norms, the Udupi district administration said.

As many as 1,426 of the 5,944 health workers received COVID-19 vaccine jab during the 46 vaccination sessions in Dakshina Kanada, while 1,568 of the 4,530 health workers received the jab during the 39 vaccination sessions held in Udupi on Saturday.