COVID-19: 29 patients discharged in Hassan

Hassan

28 May 2020 22:28 IST

As many as 29 people were discharged from the COVID-19 designated hospital in Hassan on Thursday. They walked out of the hospital thanking doctors and medical staff for taking care of them.

This is the first batch of patients who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 here. The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences staff bid farewell by offering roses and masks. They have been asked to home quarantine for the next 14 days. Among those discharged include six from Holenarsipur taluk and 23 from Channarayapatna taluk. They had returned from Maharashtra obtaining travel passes. The district administration had quarantined them on arrival and samples were tested. As they were tested positive, they were shifted to Covid hospital. All of them have undergone treatment for more than 14 days at the hospital.

The health staff discharged them after the two tests, conducted within 24 hours, showed negative to the infection. A couple of them spoke to media people and expressed happiness on being discharged from the hospital and leaving for their homes. They also thanked the hospital staff.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, HIMS Director B.C. Ravi Kumar and others were present on the occasion.