COVID-19: 2,740 new cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

The State on Sunday reported 2,740 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 8,46,887.

With 22 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,391. This is apart from deaths of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other causes.

As many as 2,260 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,01,799. Of the remaining 33,678 active cases, 884 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.33%, case fatality rate touched 0.8%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,579 cases, taking the tally to 3,49,327. With 11 of the 22 deaths from Bengaluru Urban, the toll in this district rose to 3,956. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,381.

As many as 1,17,345 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,534 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 87,38,226.