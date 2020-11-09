Karnataka

COVID-19: 2,740 new cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

The State on Sunday reported 2,740 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 8,46,887.

With 22 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,391. This is apart from deaths of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other causes.

As many as 2,260 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,01,799. Of the remaining 33,678 active cases, 884 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.33%, case fatality rate touched 0.8%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,579 cases, taking the tally to 3,49,327. With 11 of the 22 deaths from Bengaluru Urban, the toll in this district rose to 3,956. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,381.

As many as 1,17,345 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,534 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 87,38,226.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 12:59:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-2740-new-cases-22-deaths-in-karnataka/article33054316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY