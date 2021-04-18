24x7 helpline launched in Hassan

The Hassan district administration has launched a 24x7 helpline to take calls regarding COVID-19 cases in Hassan district. The public can contact the District Health and Family Welfare Officer’s office on 08172-246575 for queries on the infection and treatment.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, in a press communiqué on Sunday, said the staff would receive calls throughout the day. The public can call for information on the pandemic and treatment and other details, the officer said.Senior officers of the district administration visited marriage halls on Saturday and Sunday to spread awareness on the necessity of following COVID-19 guidelines.

A team of officers led by Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and tahsildar Shivashankarappa visited the halls.

They also instructed owners of marriage halls to ensure social distancing, warning that any violation would attract penalty.