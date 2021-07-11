COVID-19: 2,162 new cases, 48 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,162 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,69,320. Of these, 452 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 48 deaths, the toll rose to 35,779. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,879 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 27,96,377. The State now has 37,141 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.48%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.22%. As many as 1,45,666 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,13,567 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests conducted rose to 3,57,75,720.