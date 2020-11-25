COVID-19: 1,630 new cases, 19 deaths reported

Bengaluru

25 November 2020 22:49 IST

The State on Wednesday reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 8,78,055. With 19 deaths, the toll rose to 11,714. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,333 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,41,432. Of the remaining 24,890 active patients, 405 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.33%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.16%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 916 cases, taking its tally to 3,66,233. With 11 deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,101. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,360. As many as 1,22,454 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,02,480 RT-PCR tests.

