COVID-19: 15 new cases recorded in Karnataka

Customers wearing masks wait outside a chicken shop in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fifteen new positive cases have been detected in Karnataka since Sunday evening, taking the total cases to 247.

These include six deaths and 59 persons discharged. Five were discharged on Monday morning.

The new cases include three each from Mandya and Belagavi, four from Hubballi- Dharwad, two from Bidar and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Bangalore.

Except for one case of a 62-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban, all other cases have contact history.

A 39-year-old person Doddaballpura, who tested positive, has a history of travel to Delhi.

