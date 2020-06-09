Karnataka

COVID-19: 11 discharged in Hassan district on Tuesday

As many as 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases of the infection has come down to 61 in Hassan district. There were no fresh cases on the day. So far, the total number of confirmed cases reported in the district is 212.

Among the 11, 10 are from Channarayapatna taluk and one from Hassan. The number of confirmed cases increased after people from Maharashtra started to return to their native places in the district.

K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Minister in-charge of Hassan, visited the taluk COVID-19 hospital at Channarayapatna and inspected the arrangements made by the administration to treat patients. He also inspected the quarantine centre in the town.

The Minister directed the officers to test the samples of all those arriving from other States. Only those who tested negative should be allowed to go home. He also appreciated the efforts made to quarantine people from other States.

MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others accompanied the Minister during his visit.

Jun 9, 2020

