COVID-19: 100 beds set aside in Mysuru city

December 23, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday said 50 beds each will be set aside for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the District Hospital and KR Hospital here.

Speaking after chairing a meeting in view of the guidelines issued on the COVID-19 amidst fresh fears, here, he said all taluk hospitals will have about five beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the old Jayadeva block of the KR Hospital, 50 beds will be available for COVID-19 treatment.

“There is no need to panic about the disease but appropriate precautions are necessary,” the DC said, while clarifying that no curbs have been imposed over the scare and advisory on masks has been issued as a precaution.

“It is better if the people and tourists wear masks for their safety in crowded places,” he added.

The RT-PCR tests will be stepped up and booster doses will be encouraged, he said, adding that the people visiting hospitals can wear masks for their safety.

