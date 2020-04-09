COVID-19: 10 new cases recorded in Karnataka

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 191.
This includes six deaths and 28 patients who are discharged.
A bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that three cases are reported in Bagalkote, two each from Bengaluru and Mysuru, one each from Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Belagavi. While eight of them were in contact with COVID 19 positive patients, two of the patients had travelled to New Delhi.
