Karnataka

COVID-19: 10 new cases recorded in Karnataka

People queueing outside a PDS shop at Kengeri in Bengaluru.

People queueing outside a PDS shop at Kengeri in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 191.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 191.

This includes six deaths and 28 patients who are discharged.

A bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that three cases are reported in Bagalkote, two each from Bengaluru and Mysuru, one each from Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Belagavi. While eight of them were in contact with COVID 19 positive patients, two of the patients had travelled to New Delhi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 1:04:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-10-new-cases-recorded-in-karnataka/article31296455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY