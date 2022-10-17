Coverage of ₹3 lakh subsidy scheme for fishermen to be extended

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government will extend the coverage of scheme under which ₹3 lakh subsidy is being given to fishermen to take up fishing through cable net from the existing 300 to 1,000 fishermen, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after inaugurating the Inland Fish Producers Convention for 2022 at Bengaluru Palace Grounds here on Sunday, he said already, the grants had been released for extension of the scheme.

Expressing concern that the State’s potential in fish exports was yet to be tapped fully, he said the neighboring Andhra Pradesh was ahead of Karnataka in fish exports. Instructions had been given to the authorities concerned to take a team of fishermen to Andhra Pradesh on a study tour, he said.