Cover up lotus-shaped Shivamogga airport terminal till after elections, Congress asks ECI

April 08, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Hassan

Office-bearers of the Congress have appealed to the Election Commission to cover the Shivamogga Airport terminal, which has been designed to resemble the lotus, the election symbol of the BJP, till the elections are over.

KPCC secretary K. Devendrappa and others submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Election Commission and the the Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani in Shivamogga.

They alleged that the airport structure had been designed to resemble a lotus. Even when the design was prepared, many organisations had opposed it on the grounds that it would represent a political party symbol. However, the BJP government went ahead as planned and spent a huge amount of money to build the airport according to a design of their choice.

“The Election Commission should implement the Model Code of Conduct effectively by covering the structure,” they demanded.

Further, they alleged that the advertisement stickers featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued to be displayed on KSRTC buses. They demanded that the administration remove them, too.

Kavita Raghavendra, Madhu Kumar and other leaders were present.