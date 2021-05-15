Covaxin production unit soon at Malur

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced that a Covaxin production unit of Bharat Biotech firm would was being set up in Malur Industrial Area of Kolar district.

Dr. Narayan, who is also chairman of the state COVID Task Force, told reporters in Bengaluru that the government had given all clearances for the unit. The civil works, which had begun, expected to be completed at the earliest to facilitate early production of vaccine, he said. He said the State government was ready to provide quick clearance to any vaccine production firm if it wanted to set up its production unit in Karnataka. Measures were being taken to ensure availability of a 100-bed hospital in each Assembly constituency to face the second and possible third wave. These beds should also contain those with oxygen and ICU facilities, he said.