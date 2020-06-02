Courts will continue to operate partially: HC

The Karnataka High Court has clarified that all district courts, family and labour courts, and industrial tribunals will continue to function partially as per the Standard Operating Procedure. The notification, issued on June 2 extending closure of these courts till July 6, is only for extension of period of limit prescribed under the Limitation Act for approaching the courts, it said.

“The notification issued extending closure is only for the purposes of extension of limitation. The SOP issued for High Court and district courts will remain unaffected. Courts will continue working as notified,” stated a notification issued by the Registrar-General of the High Court on Tuesday evening.

Confusion over notice

The clarification was issued after the notification issued in the afternoon had created confusion among some circles of legal fraternity that the courts would be closed till June 6.