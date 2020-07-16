Karnataka

Courts to be closed on Saturdays till August 8

The High Court of Karnataka, including Benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi, as well as all the district and trial courts across the State will remain closed on all Saturdays till August 8 to take preventive measures and to control the spread of COVID-19, stated a notification issued by the High Court.

