Courts in Karnataka closed till June 6

16 May 2020 21:42 IST

The closure of the High Court, district judiciary, family courts, labour courts, and the industrial tribunal in the State has been extended till June 6, according to a notification issued by the High Court.

However, specially constituted division benches and single-judge benches of the HC will hear urgent matters through videoconference facility every day between May 18 and 22.

