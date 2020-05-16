KarnatakaBengaluru 16 May 2020 21:42 IST
Courts in Karnataka closed till June 6
The closure of the High Court, district judiciary, family courts, labour courts, and the industrial tribunal in the State has been extended till June 6, according to a notification issued by the High Court.
However, specially constituted division benches and single-judge benches of the HC will hear urgent matters through videoconference facility every day between May 18 and 22.
