Courts have no power to reduce minimum sentence prescribed in POCSO Act: HC

January 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The courts have no power to reduce the minimum sentence prescribed in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on convicting the accused for committing sexual assault on children, the High Court of Karnataka has said while enhancing lesser sentence imposed on a convict by a special court.

Settled principle

“It is settled principle of law and requires no emphasis that when a statute prescribes minimum sentence, the trial judge or the appellate judge has no discretion whatsoever to reduce the minimum sentence prescribed by the statute,” the High Court made it clear.

Justice V. Srishananda passed the order while enhancing the sentence to seven years from five years imposed by a special court in Bidar in a 10-year-old case of rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecution had filed an appeal before the High Court challenging the 2015 judgment of the special court for POCSO cases and had sought imposition of maximum punishment on Shaik Rouf, who was found guilty by the special court.

Erred in reducing sentence

The High Court found that the special court erred in reducing the minimum prescribed sentence of seven years under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, before it was amended by enhancing the minimum sentence with effect from 2019.

The High Court did not accept the prosecution’s plea for imposing the maximum sentence but directed the special court to secure the accused to serve the additional two years of sentence if he failed to surrender before the court.