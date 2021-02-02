‘Courts have been told to dispose of pending cases on priority’

New building of Hubballi Bar Association inaugurated

Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has said that instructions have been given to dispose of on priority those cases that are pending for the last five to 10 years in various courts of the State, including the High Court.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new building of the Hubballi Bar Association which has been built at a total cost of ₹ 9.8 crore here on Saturday, Mr. Oka said that post-COVID-19-induced lockdown, the courts have resumed operations.

“Judges of various courts have been instructed to dispose of pending cases. In 50 % of these cases, either the State or Union governments are respondents,” he said.

He said that having such a large number of pending cases is not a good sign. And, the cooperation of advocates is essential in disposing of pending cases.

Terming the court complex in Hubballi a model one in the country, Mr. Oka said that the State government is providing the infrastructure and amenities required for the State judiciary. Additional facilities have been sought for 35 to 40 courts in the State.

Urging advocates to make the best use of the new building of the Bar Association and discharge their duties independently without any fear, he said that they [advocates] have a crucial role to play in protecting the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Mr. Oka said that during the freedom struggle and Emergency, advocates played crucial role. It is time for the courts and advocates to highlight their role in society with a stronger voice now.

If the Bar Association and the courts worked in cooperation, citizens will get speedy justice, he said.

Expressing happiness over the new building of the Bar Association, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Hubballi now has a model and biggest court complex in the State, with an equally sophisticated Bar Association building. He hoped that the new building and facilities will further aid in speedy delivery of justice to the litigant public. He said that for the welfare of the general public, both the government and the judiciary are working in coordination.

Mentioning that himself and his father were members of Hubballi Bar Association, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said that the including himself, the Hubballi Bar Association has given two Chief Ministers to the State. All the governments in the State have been providing the required infrastructure and amenities for the judiciary as it has been contributing towards strengthening the administrative and democratic set-up in the country, he said.

High Court judge Ashok Nijgannavar recalled his initial days as an advocate in Hubballi and Dharwad courts. Presiding over the function, High Court judge and District Administrative Judge Sreenivas Harish Kumar hoped that the new building facilitated honest delivery of justice and model work by the Bar members.

High Court judges G. Narendar, Shivashankar B. Amarannavar, Padmaraj N. Desai, High Court Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar, District Principal and Sessions Judge Umesh Adiga, the former Minister Basavaraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and others were present.

President of the Hubballi Bar Association Ashok Baligar welcomed the gathering, while Secretary Guru Hiremath proposed a vote of thanks. On account of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a two-minute silence was observed.