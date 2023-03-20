Courts’ delay in granting interim relief in domestic violence cases amounts to apathy to litigant women: HC

March 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that keeping pending applications filed by aggrieved women for interim reliefs under the Protection of Woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, amounts to displaying apathy towards litigant women, the High Court of Karnataka has directed that the trial courts must decide such applications within 60 days as mandated in the statute.

“When a woman, who is a victim of domestic violence, knocks at the doors of the magistrate under the Act seeking maintenance, shelter or monetary relief, such grievance have to be addressed with immediacy. It is for this reason that the statute mandates that such applications have to be disposed of within 60 days in terms of Section 12 (5) of the Act,” the High Court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while noticing that applications, filed by a 28-year-old petitioner-woman seeking interim reliefs from her husband before a magistrate court in Bengaluru, are still pending for grant of interim reliefs even after 52 months.

Timeline

The High Court also laid down timeline for the trial courts to consider the applications for interim reliefs filed by the aggrieved woman, and for objections to be filed by husband.

The trial courts should given only four weeks for the husband to file objections and statement of assets and liabilities. If the husband fails to submit his statements within four weeks, the trial courts should grant ex-parte interim reliefs as per the law, the High Court said.

To achieve the said timeline, the trial courts should draw up and regulate its procedure in terms of its power under Section 28(2) of the Act, and any deviation can only be for reasons to be recorded in writing, the High Court made it clear.

“Adherence to the aforesaid timeline would be of paramount importance, as remedy under Section 12 to an aggrieved person is imperative. Therefore, timely disposal of such applications are also imperative as Section 12 is the salt of the statute; if by delay the salt would lose its savour; the statute would lose its flavour,” the High Court observed.

Waiting for five years

The petitioner-woman has been denied maintenance and other benefits available under the Act for close to five years now, after she has been out of the matrimonial house, the High Court noted.

“The law courts, which exist to remedy the wrong when it is brought to its notice has to act swiftly, as it is trite that the act of court should prejudice no person. If an act of the court should not prejudice any person; the court should not permit any procrastination of the proceedings before it,” the court said, while directing the trial court to decide petitioner’s applications within four weeks.

The High Court also observed that: “The mandate is unequivocal as sub-section (5) mandates that the Magistrate shall endeavour to dispose every application; every application would mean each and every, not a few or more. If the delay takes away the very soul of the enactment, such delay would definitely deny justice.”