Courts closed on May 29

Bengaluru

29 May 2021 00:24 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has declared May 29 as a holiday for its Principal Bench at Bengaluru, two Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, and all the courts in district and taluks to take remedial measures to combat the threat of COVID-19 to prevent congregation of staff in an effort to breach the chain of transmission of the virus.

All the cases listed for hearing May 29 will be re-listed in the immediate next week, as per the notification issued by High Court.

