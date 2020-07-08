Court, Tahsildar office sealed

The court premises in Ramdurg that was sealed on Wednesday.

Belagavi

08 July 2020 23:42 IST

The magistrate court in Ramdurg and the Tahsildar’s office in Gokak were sealed after some employees in those places tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district on Wednesday. The police and Health Department officials sealed the court and put up barricades around the building in Ramdurg.

Doctors collected throat swab samples of around 40 staff of the court. Results are expected in two days.

Officials said that a grade D employee tested positive on Wednesday. He had been sent to the isolation ward in the district designated hospital. Judges and advocates who were his primary and secondary contacts have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

In Gokak, the Tahsildar’s office was sealed after an employee tested positive for the pandemic. Health officials sealed the office and collected throat swabs of some staff members. Several employees, including the Deputy Tahsildar, have been advised home quarantine.

As many as 16 police personnel of Kakati Police Station were asked to be in home quarantine as they had come in contact with a murder accused who tested positive.