Court stays release of book on Siddaramaiah

January 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday issued an interim stay order on the release of the book titled ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’ following a petition filed by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLA and son of the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Yathindra, in his petition, contended that the book contained distorted facts, controversial issues and writings in the name of the alleged misrule during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The Karnataka Congress on Sunday had lodged a complaint at the SJ Park police station in Bengaluru, demanding that the police stop the release of the book at Town Hall in the city on Monday.

The complainant alleged that the book contains derogatory, imaginary and provocative writings on Mr. Siddaramaiah. The complainant also said that the book contains a distorted image of Mr. Siddaramaiah on its cover page. The posters of the book launch event slated on Monday showed copies of books with a picture of Mr. Siddaramaiah wearing an attire resembling the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan, holding a sword.

The programme listed its guests as Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Rohit Chakrathirtha, former president of the Textbook Syllabus Revision Committee. However, the programme was eventually postponed indefinitely.