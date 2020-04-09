Court staff serving the needy

Since the lockdown on March 22, a group of staff from District Court have been preparing food every day and serving it to the needy in the city who have stayed out of the food and night shelters.

“Our intention is to ensure that none sleeps without food. In this hour of crisis, it is the responsibility of every family to take care of at least one needy person outside their house,” an official from the District Court said.

A group of like-minded court staff and officials have come together to buy the groceries and other materials. “Food is prepared hygienically at a few rooms. The staff move in their two-wheelers to distribute to the needy. Daily they reach out to around 150 persons roaming around Wenlock Hospital, KSRTC bus stand and a few other places.”

Cut in salary

The 45 judicial officers from the district, including the Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya, have volunteered for a cut of three days in their salary for March that will be used for COVID-19 relief. Similarly, 500 court staff have given one day’s salary for the purpose.

The judicial officers are making regular visits to oversee operation of food and night shelters. A report will be submitted shortly to the State Legal Services Authority.