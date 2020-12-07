Court sets deadline for State to decide on restarting Vidyagama programme

Asks govt. to take help from private firms to supply gadgets to poor students

The Karnataka High Court has directed the State government to take a decision by December 14 on whether Vidyagama programme could be recommenced for students of rural and semi-urban areas who have no access to online education.

The court also said that the government can take assistance from private companies under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme funds to provide computers, laptops or tabs to impart online education to students who can’t afford such gadgets, as the government said that it cannot provide them due to financial crunch cropped up following the pandemic.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the directions while taking note of the present situation as it is not known when the pandemic would subside and efface, and when regular classes would commence for the students, particularly those who have the benefit of free and compulsory education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

“If the State makes an appeal through CSR as envisaged under the Companies Act, 2013, corporate entities and others may come forward to aid and assist the State in ensuring that there is no discontinuity in the education of children,” the Bench observed.

Also, the Bench said that the government, through NGOs working in the field of education, could also ensure that there is no disruption of education or classes during the pandemic.

The Bench issued the directions on a PIL petition filed by A.A. Sanjeev Narrain and two others of Bengaluru seeking directions to ensure continuity of education through online mode to children belonging to disadvantage and underprivileged sections by providing them gadgets.

Due to discontinuation of education, the children may be distracted and their attention may be diverted besides exposing the danger of such children being pushed to child labour or child marriage, the petitioners pointed out.

The government, while citing financial crunch to provide these gadget as sought by the petitioners, told the court that Vidyagama programme of providing education at their doorstep was commenced for students not having digital device or Internet facility to attend online classes.

However, the programme was held when number of COVID-19 positive cases had increased, and at present only 5th to 10th standard students are being imparted education through the television channel “Chandana”. and pre-primary and primary students are not having the benefit of online education.