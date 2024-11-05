Court sentences man to 35 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor in Kalaburagi

The Additional District and Sessions (PoCSO Act) Court in Kalaburagi has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 35 years of imprisonment and imposed upon him a fine of ₹20,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per information provided by Public Prosecutor Shantaveer Tuppad, Mahesh Talawar, a resident of Raikod in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, on December 15, 2019, raped the victim at the latter’s residence when she was alone. He also captured photos of their intimate moments and shared them on social media.

Following a written complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Circle Inspector of Police Jagadish K.G., attached to Mudhol Circle in Chincholi Sub-division, investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet confirming the crimes specified in the complaint.

After hearing both sides and examining witnesses and circumstantial evidence, judge Yamanappa Bammanagi found Mahesh Talawar guilty on October 30, 2024 and sentenced him to 35 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 under the PoCSO Act.

The judge also sentenced the convict to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 under IPC Section 450 (house trespass to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life).

The other punishments given to the convict include a two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under IPC Section 354 a (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under IPC Section 354 d (stalking), one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under IPC Section 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke), one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation), five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 14 of PoCSO Act and two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 12 of PoCSO Act.

The judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the judgment.