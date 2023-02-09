Court sentences habitual offender to life for stabbing engineering student five years ago

February 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The city civil and session court on Monday convicted a 30-year-old habitual offender and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life till his last breath for stabbing a 22-year-old engineering student to death during a hot chase after a futile attempt at chain snatching on Kaggadasapura Main Road on June 10, 2017.

The judge K.M. Rajashekhar also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh and directed the convict to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the mother of the deceased.

The accused identified as Johnson, a resident of Vibhutipura and a bar bender, with multiple criminal cases pending against him, made a futile attempt to rob a chain from a woman and sped away on bike after she screamed. The victim Sai Charan, 21, a native of Andhra Pradesh, pursuing engineering at a private college in the city, was standing with his friends chatting nearby. He heard the woman scream and started chasing Johnson on his bike for nearly one kilometre on an isolated road, before confronting him. In an attempt to flee, Johnson stabbed Sai Charan twice with a knife he was carrying and sped away leaving him in a pool of blood on the road.

His friends, meanwhile, followed him and found him unconscious on the road and shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to death later. Based on the complaint, the then HAL police station Inspector Sadiq Pasha managed to identify the accused through a CCTV footage found in an ATM kiosk on the road and arrested Johnson. The accused tried to attack police party in a bid to escape but was shot in the leg by Sadiq Pasha to stop him from fleeing. Though Johnson filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission accusing police for implicating him and firing at him, the case was dismissed a year later.

Meanwhile, the police filed a charge-sheet against Johnson and submitted the evidence before the court. Since one of the witness turned hostile Johnson managed to come out on bail. However, he was convicted at the end of the trial and has been sentenced for life.