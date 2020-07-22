Court says give legal aid tovictims of caste atrocities

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, on Tuesday, directed the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority to offer legal aid to victims of caste-based atrocities and also provide, if required, free services of advocates to them.

Hearing a bail petition filed by Marenna Mallappa Pujari from Ibrahimpur village at Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district, the court issued the order and rejected the bail plea.

Issuing directions to all legal services authorities, the court cited Supreme Court directions in the case of Raju alias Ramakanth vs the State of Madhya Pradesh and said that the complainant should be involved in all stages of investigation. It said that it was the duty of the legal services authorities to provide legal aid and, if required, free services of advocates in such cases.

It also directed the Registrar of the High Court to provide copies of the judgment to all the Special Courts hearing cases of caste-based atrocities and the Karnataka Legal Services Authority and all the district legal services authorities so that they comply with the directions.