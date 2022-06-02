Court rejects bail plea of accused in PSI exam scam

The Third JMFC Court on Thursday rejected the bail application moved by Vaijnath Kalyani, Assistant Commandant, Karnataka State Reserve Police, who has arrested for involvement in malpractice reported during the recruitment exam for Police Sub-Inspector post at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School.

The bail application was presented before Third JMFC Court Judge K.R. Srinivas. Special Public Prosecutor Shivasharnappa Hothapet argued that Mr. Kalyani, being in an influential post, may tamper with evidence if granted bail even before the completion of investigation.

Mr. Kalyani was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on May 6 on the charge of helping candidates during the exam.

Meanwhile, Rudragouda Patil, kingpin in the scam, was shifted to the Kalaburagi Central Prison, as his CID custody ended on Thursday.

Rudragouda Patil was arrested again on the charge of helping a candidate, Prabhu Sharanappa, to write the recruitment examination using Bluetooth devices in another examination centre at M.S. Irani College.

The Judicial Magistrate granted seven days police custody for two accused, Aslam Saifan Mulk Muzawar and Munaf Jamadar, and nine days police custody for Prakash Udagi, brother-in-law of kingpin Rudragouda Patil.