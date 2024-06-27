GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects bail plea by accused in KEA exam Bluetooth scam

Published - June 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail application filed by Rudragouda Patil (R.D. Patil), main accused in the KEA exam Bluetooth scam, and nine others.

The accused was arrested by the Kalaburagi City Police in November 2023 on the charge of helping candidates write exams using Bluetooth devices.

He was also arrested for his “involvement” in the PSI exam scam in 2022 and was released on bail.

Later, he was arrested for his “involvement” in the FDA and SDA exam irregularities.

The police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act 2000 (KCOCA) against R.D. Patil.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Nagashree, who heard the bail application, rejected it.

Special Public Prosecutor Gaurish Kashempur argued for the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.