Court rejects bail plea by accused in KEA exam Bluetooth scam

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail application filed by Rudragouda Patil (R.D. Patil), main accused in the KEA exam Bluetooth scam, and nine others.

The accused was arrested by the Kalaburagi City Police in November 2023 on the charge of helping candidates write exams using Bluetooth devices.

He was also arrested for his “involvement” in the PSI exam scam in 2022 and was released on bail.

Later, he was arrested for his “involvement” in the FDA and SDA exam irregularities.

The police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act 2000 (KCOCA) against R.D. Patil.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Nagashree, who heard the bail application, rejected it.

Special Public Prosecutor Gaurish Kashempur argued for the State.