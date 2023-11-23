Court orders arrest of Hassan tahsildar for failure to implement decree in property case

November 23, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

A court in Hassan has ordered the arrest of the tahsildar for failing to attend a hearing in connection with the final decree proceedings (FDP) of a partition suit.

The issue came to light when the authorised person of the court, the bailiff, reached the taluk office on November 23 to arrest the tahsildar, Shwetha N. Ravindra, who was not in her chamber.

Principal Senior Civil Judge Anand P. Hogade, in his order on November 8, directed the bailiff of the court to arrest the tahsildar for failing to attend the hearing, and bring the officer before the court.

Hema, a resident in Boovanahalli in Hassan taluk, had filed a partition suit in 2008. The court issued the final decree in 2013. In 2014, the family members filed a FDP in court, seeking directions to the taluk administration to fix the boundaries of their property. Even after a court order, the boundaries were not marked.

The advocate representing the applicants told mediapersons that the court had issued a notice and also a show-cause notice to the tahsildar to appear in court and give an explanation for the delay in implementing the decree. Two years ago, the then tahsildar told the court that the proceedings would be completed in six months. However, it is yet to be completed.

As the tahsildar did not turn up for a hearing, the court directed the bailiff to arrest the officer.