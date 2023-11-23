HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court orders arrest of Hassan tahsildar for failure to implement decree in property case

A resident in Boovanahalli in Hassan taluk had filed a partition suit in 2008. The court issued the final decree in 2013. Even after the court order, the boundaries were not marked

November 23, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Hassan district court.

A file photo of the Hassan district court.

A court in Hassan has ordered the arrest of the tahsildar for failing to attend a hearing in connection with the final decree proceedings (FDP) of a partition suit.

The issue came to light when the authorised person of the court, the bailiff, reached the taluk office on November 23 to arrest the tahsildar, Shwetha N. Ravindra, who was not in her chamber.

Principal Senior Civil Judge Anand P. Hogade, in his order on November 8, directed the bailiff of the court to arrest the tahsildar for failing to attend the hearing, and bring the officer before the court.

Hema, a resident in Boovanahalli in Hassan taluk, had filed a partition suit in 2008. The court issued the final decree in 2013. In 2014, the family members filed a FDP in court, seeking directions to the taluk administration to fix the boundaries of their property. Even after a court order, the boundaries were not marked.

The advocate representing the applicants told mediapersons that the court had issued a notice and also a show-cause notice to the tahsildar to appear in court and give an explanation for the delay in implementing the decree. Two years ago, the then tahsildar told the court that the proceedings would be completed in six months. However, it is yet to be completed.

As the tahsildar did not turn up for a hearing, the court directed the bailiff to arrest the officer.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.