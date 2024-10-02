GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court of conscience is above legal court, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Participating in a programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanthi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said one must abide by one’s own ‘court of conscience’ irrespective of whether one gets praise or criticism

Published - October 02, 2024 05:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Bengaluru, on October 2, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Bengaluru, on October 2, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe by Lokayukta and the ED following allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife, said there is ‘a court of conscience above the legal courts’, and one must act according to it.

“Everyone may not get justice from legal courts. But we must act as per our conscience,” the CM said in Bengaluru on October 2 while participating in a programme organised by Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi to mark Gandhi Jayanthi, and to honour various achievers.

Watch: MUDA crisis and the political implications for Siddaramaiah and Congress

“We must act as per our conscience irrespective of whether people praise or criticise us,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah. “It is not possible to implement the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar merely through speeches. The government should take up relevant programmes to implement their ideology alongside trying to create awareness about their life and message. Both myself and my government are doing this,” he maintained. 

Describing former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birthday also falls on October 2, as a very honest leader and politician, he said the highest respect that one could pay to such leaders was to walk in the direction showed by them. 

Stating that the country got freedom because of the struggle launched by Mahatma Gandhi, he said it is a matter of pride for all Indians that Gandhiji is being considered as a global leader. 

Law Minister H. K. Patil, Gandhi Bhavan’s Secretary Vishu Kumar and various achievers, including Nataraj Huliyar, the author of Ellara Gandhi, were present at the event. 

Published - October 02, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.