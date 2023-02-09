Court issues lookout notice against actor Abhinaya, two others

February 09, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

A lookout notice has been issued against Kannada film actress Abhinaya, her mother, and brother, who are on the run after being convicted by the High Court in a 20-year-old dowry harassment case filed by the actor’s sister-in-law Lakshmi Devi in Chandra Layout police station in 2002.

The 8th ACMM court had convicted Jayamma, 74, Cheluvaraju, 54, and Abhinaya, 52, and sentenced them to two years of imprisonment and fine. The accused challenged the order in fast track session court and got acquitted.

However, the complainant challenged the acquittal in the High Court, which upheld the lower court order, upheld the sentence of Abhinaya and her brother, and increased Jayamma’s sentence to five years and issued arrest warrant on January 7.

Since then, the accused have been absconding.