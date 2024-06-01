ADVERTISEMENT

Court in Karnataka grants bail to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar in defamation case

Published - June 01, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in person today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A court in Bengaluru on June 1 granted bail to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case filed against them by the BJP.

The saffron party had accused the Congress leaders of putting out false advertisements against its party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

After hearing their plea, the court granted them bail.

BJP MLC and General Secretary Keshav Prasad had filed the defamation case against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Alleging that 40% commission was charged for execution of all public works, the Congress also published a 'corruption rate card' against the former government.

