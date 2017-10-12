Court grants injunction against activating mobile tower

A Mysuru court has granted temporary injunction against activating a mobile tower in Gokulam 3rd Stage in the city following a petition by residents of the locality.

The Principal First Civil Judge and JMFC at Mysuru has restrained the telecommunication company and other defendants from activating the tower.

The next hearing of the case has been posted to November 13, said advocate P.P. Baburaj, who is appearing for the residents of the locality.

Roopalakshmi, a resident of Gokulam 3rd Stage and eight others had filed an application in the court claiming that the residents living close to the mobile tower will be in a high radiation zone and hence prone to ill-effects of electromagnetic radiation.

The plaintiffs feared that the structure on which the tower had been installed was 30-35 years old and the same could collapse.