Court grants bail to Varthur Santosh

October 27, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 2nd Additional Chief Judicial magistrate on Friday granted bail to Big Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh, who was arrested for sporting a tiger claw in the show, on Friday.

Santosh who was arrested by Forest officials on October 22 from the sets of the reality show for possessing a tiger claw pendant. His arrest triggered a series of searches at several celebrity homes, for they were also photographed sporting tiger claw pendants.

The Forest Department had initially opposed his bail, expressing concerns that he might tamper with the evidence. While granting conditional bail, the court asked Santosh to pay ₹4,000 deposits with two sureties. Santosh is likely to be release on Saturday.

K. Nataraj, advocate representing Santosh, alleged a conspiracy behind Santosh’s arrest and accused the Forest officials of treating his client badly and booking him for disproportionate offences. There are many others who were in possession of tiger claws but the forest department officials issued them notice and treated them leniently, he said .

The report that Santosh bought the tiger claw from Tamil Nadu is false. The tiger claws are part of his ancestral property, said the lawyer.

