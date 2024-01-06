ADVERTISEMENT

Court grant bail to KRV president Narayana Gowda

January 06, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Session Court granted bail to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T.A. Narayana Gowda on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda along with 35 other KRV activists have been arrested for their involvement in violent protest demanding Kannada signboards on December 27. As many as three FIRs have been filed against Mr. Gowda and others.

Even though Mr. Gowda and others were granted bail on Saturday, they will be released from Parappana Agarahara Central Prison only on Monday, as the bail procedure is yet to be completed. Confirming the development, advocate Kumar, who represented Mr. Gowda in the court said that since the order came late afternoon, there was no time to complete the bail procedure and take the order to the jail, pushing Mr. Gowda’s release to Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KRV activists have been on a protest dharna demanding the release of Mr. Gowda and other activists. The news of bail being granted to Mr. Gowda led to celebrations at the protest venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US