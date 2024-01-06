GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court grant bail to KRV president Narayana Gowda

January 06, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Session Court granted bail to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T.A. Narayana Gowda on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda along with 35 other KRV activists have been arrested for their involvement in violent protest demanding Kannada signboards on December 27. As many as three FIRs have been filed against Mr. Gowda and others.

Even though Mr. Gowda and others were granted bail on Saturday, they will be released from Parappana Agarahara Central Prison only on Monday, as the bail procedure is yet to be completed. Confirming the development, advocate Kumar, who represented Mr. Gowda in the court said that since the order came late afternoon, there was no time to complete the bail procedure and take the order to the jail, pushing Mr. Gowda’s release to Monday.

KRV activists have been on a protest dharna demanding the release of Mr. Gowda and other activists. The news of bail being granted to Mr. Gowda led to celebrations at the protest venue.

