Court gives 4-week time to HDMC on naming Unakal lake

December 10, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has directed the Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to submit report on steps taken regarding naming of Unakal lake in Hubballi as ‘Channabasava Sagar’ within four weeks.

Hearing the contempt of court petition filed against the municipal corporation, a Division Bench led by Justice Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice Umesh Adiga on Thursday directed the municipal commissioner to submit the report within four weeks and posted the matter to the second week of January.

The case pertains to execution of a resolution passed by HDMC on naming the Unakal Lake as ‘Channabasava Sagar’ after Channabasavanna, a 12th century ‘Sharana’ and second seer of ‘Shoonya Peetha’. According to history, after the ‘Kalyana Revolution’ in 12th century, Channabasavanna carrying the bundles ‘vachanas’ along with hundreds of his followers camped on the banks of Unakal lake before proceeding to Ulavii in Uttar Kannada district. A temple dedicated to Channabasavanna exists on the banks of Unakal lake now.

On January 16, 2003, then councillor Thippanna Majjagi had made a proposal on naming Unakal lake after Channabasavanna. It was seconded by Laxman Uppar and the council had passed a resolution (No. 569) unanimously. However, the resolution was been implemented.

Taking exception to the inordinate delay, a group of residents led by S.V. Patil, Basavaraj Hullolli, S.V. Pattanashetti, Vinay Paramadi, Kalakappa Inamati, V.B. Maganur, and N.B. Belligatti had urged the municipal corporation to act according to the resolution. As there was no response from the HDMC, they had approached the High Court through their counsel K.S. Korishettar. The High Court on 27 July, 2021, directed the HDMC Commissioner to take action within three months.

“We had submitted the certified copy of the High Court order to the municipal commissioner on 16 August, 2021, and requested the authorities to take necessary action. However as there was no response from the authorities, we were forced to file the contempt petition (CCC 100218/2022)”, High Court advocate K.S. Korishettar told The Hindu.

HDMC acts

Following the court’s direction, HDMC has now issued a public notice seeking suggestions, advices and objections from the general public on naming the lake as ‘Channabasava Sagar’ and asked them to submit the same within 15 days.